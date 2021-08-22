Cancel
Ronaldo and Bale catch the eye but neither Juventus nor Real Madrid manage a win

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale made headlines on Sunday (AP)

Former team-mates Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines on Sunday in contrasting fashion, but their respective clubs of Real Madrid and Juventus were held to disappointing draws.

The duo combined to help the Bernabeu outfit win four Champions League titles during a glittering era of success for the LaLiga side and once again were the talk of Europe this weekend.

Welsh international Bale scored his first Madrid goal in two years, having enjoyed a loan spell at old side Tottenham last season, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men had to settle for a point at Levante.

Roger Marti and Jose Campana struck after the break to turn the game on its head and when Rober Pier made it 3-2 with 11 minutes left, the hosts looked on course for a memorable triumph but substitute Vinicius Junior added to his earlier equaliser with another to clinch a 3-3 draw.

Over in Italy, Ronaldo made headlines before a ball had been kicked at Udinese after he was only named among the substitutes.

Sky in Italy reported the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had asked not to start with the Portuguese ace linked with a move away from Turin this summer due to only one year being left on his contract.

Early goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado put the visitors on their way to three points without Ronaldo and while he was introduced on the hour mark, Udinese were able to mount an excellent second-half comeback.

Roberto Pereyra, formerly of Watford, reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before another ex-Hornets man in Gerard Deulofeu earned the hosts a share of the spoils with the equaliser with seven minutes left.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Tammy Abraham registered two assists as Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start as Roma manager with a 3-1 triumph over Fiorentina.

Napoli also got off the mark on the opening weekend but survived playing the majority of their game against newly-promoted Venezia with 10 men after Victor Osimhen had seen red in the 23rd-minute. Goals by Lorenzo Insigne and Eljif Elmas earned all three points.

Bologna edged out new boys Salernitana in a five-goal thriller where Marko Arnautovic was on target for the victors.

Prior to Madrid dropping points in LaLiga, reigning champions Atletico had started the defence of their title with a trademark 1-0 win over Elche.

Angel Correa grabbed the only goal of the contest while Mikel Oyarzabel helped Real Sociedad see off Rayo Vallecano by the same score.

There was drama aplenty in Ligue 1 too where Nice’s match with Marseille was abandoned after the home fans stormed onto the pitch midway through the second half.

Kasper Dolberg had put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute but a fiery encounter where seven yellow cards were handed out spilled over late on Allianz Riviera.

After Marseille’s Dimitri Payet responded to a bottle being thrown at him by chucking it back into the crowd, fans of Nice entered the pitch and both sets of players were taken off after a coming together.

While Nice returned to the field of play to resume the game, the visitors had made the decision to leave with the referee forced to abandon the fixture.

Moussa Dembele struck a brace for Lyon but they were held to a 3-3 draw by Clermont and Metz, Bordeaux and Strasbourg could only draw at home to Reims, Angers and Troyes respectively while Montpellier saw off Lorient 3-1.

Bayern Munich claimed a first win of the new Bundesliga season thanks to Serge Gnabry’s brace against Cologne.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Julian Nagelsmann’s side before Gnabry doubled their advantage, but the visitors hit back through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth.

It was left to ex-Arsenal winger Gnabry to secure a maiden league win for the new manager in charge when he drilled home with 19 minutes left in Munich.

Hoffenheim and Union Berlin also played out an entertaining match on Sunday with the spoils shared after a 2-2 draw.

SoccerBleacher Report

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Increases Bid to $200M for PSG Star

Real Madrid has increased its offer to €170 million ($200 million) for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol. In an interview with French media outlet RMC (h/t ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez), PSG sporting director Leonardo conceded the French forward is looking to depart but added any transfer "will be done under our conditions."
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants Juventus exit as Lionel Messi's PSG move has hurt his self-esteem' and is 'even open to joining Man City should Real Madrid get Kylian Mbappe'... despite his previous history with rivals United

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus as he is angry following Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain and is terrified of another season in Turin, according to reports. Reports from Italy claim the Portuguese forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the 36-year-old to Manchester City for just £25million, as an...
Tribal Football

Watch: Bale, Benzema star in intense Real Madrid training session

Real Madrid hold an intense training session ahead of their LaLiga opener against Alaves. Gareth Bale featured prominently and impressed in Thursday's training session. The Wales captain took part in shooting and crossing drills, along with an high-octane bounce game. Also showing impressive form was France striker Karim Benzema and...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Gareth Bale looks bright on Real Madrid comeback

Gareth Bale has enjoyed a positive opening 45 minutes in his long awaited Real Madrid return. The Welsh international was recalled into the Los Blancos starting XI by Carlo Ancelotti for their 2021/22 La Liga season curtain raiser away at Alaves tonight. Bale, who returned to the Spanish capital this...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Ronaldo blasts 'disrespectful' rumors, rules out Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo declared his story at Real Madrid is "written" and said speculation about his future is "disrespectful" to him and the clubs involved. Ronaldo distanced himself from rumors that he could return to the Santiago Bernabeu following Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's tweet earlier Tuesday that stated he'd "never considered" a reunion with the 36-year-old.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ronaldo, Real Madrid, Juventus and Instagram: Breaking down this week's most surprising transfer rumour

Social media is a boon for athletes because it allows them to speak directly to the world. No filters, no club press officers, no sponsor PR reps, no misquotes. Just their voice, with their chosen words and the opportunity to clarify and rectify. Somebody probably should have told Cristiano Ronaldo's social media team, because even as Tuesday night's Instagram post passed 12 million likes, it ends up raising more questions than it answers.
90min.com

Gareth Bale given new squad number by Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has been handed a new squad number by Real Madrid ahead of the new season. The Welshman returned to Real after a productive loan season at Spurs, scoring 16 goals in 34 games during the 2020/21 season. Bale was then cryptic about what the future held for him...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: 3 things that must happen for Cristiano Ronaldo to be worth it

Real Madrid are going all-in for Kylian Mbappe this summer, and they know they can sign the most valuable player in world football for free next summer if PSG dig their heels into the ground and refuse to sell. Mbappe is going to try and push his current club to open negotiations with Real, but since the Parisians have held firm to this point, there’s a real chance Madridistas have to wait another year.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti delighted with Bale attitude

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with the attitude of Gareth Bale. Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham after being frozen out by Ancelotti's predecessor, Zinedine Zidane, but has returned to the club in optimistic spirits. Having started Madrid's opening LaLiga fixture against Alaves at the weekend...
Soccergoal.com

Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours rubbished by Ancelotti

A Portuguese superstar has seen a return to the Spanish capital speculated on, but his former coach is not planning a reunion. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished reports suggesting that he is plotting a move to return Cristiano Ronaldo to Santiago Bernabeu. A five-time Ballon d'Or winner called...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, and a strange game of poker

When Edu Aguirre went on El Chiringuito and told the whole world Carlo Ancelotti was trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, you could feel a transfer saga coming along. And even though Ancelotti went on Twitter to deny the rumors and Ronaldo went to Instagram to do the same, you just knew this story wasn’t going to dissipate.
UEFATribal Football

Watch: Bale, Hazard - amazing 2-on-2 action in Real Madrid training

See some amazing 2-on-2 training amongst Real Madrid players. The squad trained for the second time this week at Real Madrid City as they continue their preparations for the third game of the LaLiga season against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium. After a spell inside the gym, the...

