Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Steve Torrence wins at Brainerd to complete NHRA track sweep

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Steve Torrence won at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit.

The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph.

“I did everything possible to screw it up all the way until the final when I finally got my head out of my butt,” Torrence said. “That was a heck of a race against Clay and those guys are coming on strong right now.

“This team, they continue to save me when I need it, I help them when they need it, and we’re at the front and staying there. It’s just a blessing to be here and to have this opportunity is truly special. To say I’ve won every race on the circuit, I just remember dreaming of winning one race.”

Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, beating Cruz Pedregon with a 3.923 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the season and 38th overall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

547K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cruz Pedregon
Person
Matt Hagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Nhra#Nhra#Ap#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

DeChambeau overpowers Cave Valley and narrowly misses a 59

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn’t stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did. DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course, and when his 8-iron to the par-5 16th rolled off a bank on the back of the green down to 2 feet for eagle, he needed two birdies on the final two holes to tie the PGA Tour record of 58.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy