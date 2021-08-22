Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers-Chargers: Deebo Samuel expected to play; Niners announce 20 players ruled out

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers announced that the following 19 players are not expected to play tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers. LB Azeez Al-Shaair. OL Aaron Banks. DL Nick Bosa.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nick Bosa#American Football#Niners#The Los Angeles Chargers#Dl#Wr#Mri#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Football Focus#Lg#Rg#Rt#Ss#Dt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Deebo Samuel Leaves Practice with an Injury

COSTA MESA -- Here's who stood out during the second joint practice between the 49ers and the Chargers. I'm starting with the not so good today, because it's news. And keep in mind, I didn't see much of the defense again today. It played on a far field. THE NOT...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Analyzing the Final Day of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

SANTA CLARA -- Here's what happened on the final day of the 49ers offseason quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Completed only 13 of 22 passes (59 percent), and threw one interception. Finished training camp with 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 19 days. Not good at all. Garoppolo got outplayed by the rookie, even though the rookie was far from lights out. The 49ers can start Garoppolo Week 1 if they want, but he probably won't hold onto the job for long.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Deebo Samuel cleared to play; Sermon, Jennings sidelined

INGLEWOOD, Los Angeles County — Deebo Samuel avoided another serious lower-body injury. On Sunday, two days after the 49ers’ wide receiver exited practice early because of gluteus issue that required an MRI exam, he played extensively in the first half of the second preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Samuel fell hard on his backside Friday while trying to catch a long pass that was broken up in a joint practice against the Chargers. He exited shortly thereafter.
NFLNiners Nation

Golden Nuggets: 49ers work out two punters

Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers worked out two punters on Thursday: Zach Von Rosenberg and Colby Wadman. Rosenberg is a 30-year old punter who signed with the Vikings back in May. This is a random fact, but the former All-SEC punter was a former top MLB pitching prospect in the Pirates organization.
NFLYardbarker

49ers Unveil 2 Quarterback Offense on Day 18 of Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Maybe it doesn't matter whether Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance starts Week 1 for the 49ers. Maybe they both will play equally. That essentially is what they did Wednesday on Day 18 of training camp. The starters had two drives to move the ball and try to score. On the first drive, Garoppolo played the first three snaps, then went to the bench, and Lance played the final three snaps.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G stars reportedly waived by New Orleans Saints

The start of the week has brought a flurry of NFL moves with it as teams begin to make cuts during the preseason. Teams have until 4 pm EST time on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. After that, teams will have a week before cutting rosters to 80 players on Aug. 24.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jameis Winston's pregame routine getting mocked by fans

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 3 reasons Taysom Hill should start over Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints should give Taysom Hill the starting quarterback job over Jameis Winston because of his experience and more. Drew Brees’ retirement set the Saints up for the NFL’s most interesting quarterback battle this year. Former backup Taysom Hill and ex-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston are locked in a...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy