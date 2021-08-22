Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals’ 3-0 win

By STEVE OVERBEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9DPW_0bZiNAK400
1 of 9

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.

The 39-year-old right-hander struck out nine and did not walk a batter in improving to 20-7 lifetime against Pittsburgh.

“I just match up pretty well against them,” Wainwright said. ”But, they beat me around pretty good earlier in my career. This is just payback.”

Wainwright has given up just six hits during his 19-inning scoreless run against Pittsburgh, with 19 strikeouts and no walks.

“Textbook. That’s how you teach kids to pitch,” Goldschmidt said. ”He lives it out daily. And he’s been doing it for such a long time. Eight innings was huge. He really picked us up today.”

Wainwright has gone at least seven innings in 14 of 25 starts this season. He used his breaking ball to stymie the Pirates for the second time in 11 days, including a two-hitter in a 4-0 win at Pittsburgh on Aug. 11.

His last loss to the Pirates came on April 3, 2016.

“We need to come up with a better game plan,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “At some point we have to figure out a way to combat that because he’s gotten us three times now.”

Goldschmidt hit his 19th homer in the fifth to make it 2-0. He had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

“Been swinging it pretty well,” Goldschmidt said. “Got a little lucky a few times. It probably looks better than it really is.”

Alex Reyes got his 28th save in 30 chances. Right fielder Lars Nootbaar hauled in a long drive by Colin Moran with two on to end it.

Yadier Molina brought in Goldschmidt with a run-scoring single in the first off Steven Brault (0-2), who gave up one run and five hits over four innings. Goldschmidt ripped a one-out single off third base to start the outburst.

Harrison Bader added a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Pittsburgh won five of its previous six games in St. Louis.

ROLE REVERSAL

St. Louis has won 10 of its last 11 in Pittsburgh. The Pirates went 5-4 in St. Louis this season and 3-2 last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Sam Howard worked two scoreless innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday night. He is on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

Pirates: RHP Will Crowe (3-7) will face Arizona in the first of a three-game set Monday in Pittsburgh. The Diamondbacks had yet to announce a starter. Crowe ranks fourth among NL rookies with 79 strikeouts.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.68 ERA) will face Detroit RHP Casey Mize (6-6, 3.69) in the opener of a two-game series Tuesday in St. Louis. Flaherty has allowed two runs in 12 innings over two starts since returning Aug. 13 from a long stint on the injured list due to a left oblique strain.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

547K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates In Cardinals#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#Trainer S Room#Triple A Indianapolis#Diamondbacks#Nl#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 4, Pirates 3: Wins in 9 of their last 10 but 0 games made up in the NL West

—— Pirates starter Wil Crowe has had a rough go of things in 2021, with ugly peripherals and results to match. He wasn’t great today either, though the Dodgers weren’t able to take full advantage. They worked him for 58 pitches in the first two frames, including a double, single, and two walks, but weren’t able to push anything across.
MLBFOX Sports

Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chants of “MVP! MVP!” rose up from the sellout crowd as Max Muncy approached the plate. He had to stifle a smile at the noise. Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Tsutsugo, Newman homer in Pirates 5-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. “It’s awesome anytime you can get the first two games on someone’s home turf,” Hayes said. “So...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 9, Pirates 0: Back to 3 games back

The Dodgers seized the opportunity to get back to 3 games back of the Giants in the NL West for the first time since the first of the month with a dominant 9-0 win over the Pirates to complete the sweep Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Mets finally beat...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Cardinals shut out in first game of series with Pirates 4-0

The Cardinals were shut out 4-0 in the series opener against the Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, August 20, 2021, in their first game of a three game series. St. Louis lost their last two out of three games in a home series against Milwaukee that ended on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
MLBKSDK

The Cardinals shut out 4-0 by the Pirates Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Friday’s Game Report: Pirates 4, Cardinals 0. Getting runners on base wasn’t a problem for the Cardinals on Friday night. Getting them all the way around the bases was the issue. The Cardinals had 10 hits, albeit all of them singles, and left 12 runners on base...
MLBKYTV

Pirates rally late for 5-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits in...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates sunk by Cards 3-0

It’s official: Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has killed more Pirates than the British Navy. In today’s game thread, BD Commentariat member DekesLeft noted that Wainwright has a lifetime 19-7 record against the Pirates. Um, make that twenty, Deke. Wainwright certainly didn’t pitch like someone staring down the barrel at forty,...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates take series opener over Cardinals, 4-0

Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ most maligned players on the season – Mitch Keller and Gregory Polanco – played key roles in the club’s 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Keller, who entered the game with a disappointing 3-10 record and...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Cardinals avoid series sweep by Pirates, win 3-0

The Cardinals will try to avoid being swept by the Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in their final game of a three game series. St. Louis lost their previous game of the series 5-4 on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Cardinals next game...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Unable to Sweep Cardinals, Fall 3-0

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 22: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws to first base for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 22, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates took on...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Arizona Diamondbacks (42-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-80, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: Yadier Molina just signed. Is Adam Wainwright next?

Now that the St Louis Cardinals have signed Yadier Molina for 2022, will they soon do the same with Adam Wainwright?. The St. Louis Cardinals and 10-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2022 season, which will be his 19th with the only franchise he’s ever known. Fans, teammates, and the front office are all happy to know this team icon will be back for, as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said, Molina’s “final season.”
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Pirates 4: Fatality

Record: 42-85. Pace: 54-108. Change on 2004: +3. The first inning looked as if we could be in for dueling Madduxes. The Pirates starter came out and retired the Diamondbacks in order, needing just nine pitches. Madison Bumgarner then said... Well, you’ll find out what he said later, and retired the home team in order, on a mere six pitches. I was looking forward to this being the first full contest for the Diamondbacks completed in under two hours, for over 13 years. The last such, coincidentally, was also against the Pirates: this crisp game from August 2008 took just an hour and fifty-five minutes. That was largely because each side needed only 103 pitches: or, as the 2021 D-backs rotation calls it, “A decent four innings.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy