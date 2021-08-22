Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

8/17: Ann Warner: SCREN

By Mike Sottak
charleston-rotary.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Warner, head of SC WREN (Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network) spoke to the club about her group’s efforts to build a movement to advance the health, economic well-being and rights of South Carolina’s women, girls and their families. A reminder that applications for this round of RCCF grants are due September 1. Don’t forget some upcoming events to enjoy fellowship with your members – an August social on the 26th at Saltwater Cowboys, and a cocktail networking event at Five Faber on September 21 at 5 PM.

www.charleston-rotary.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Kelsey
Person
John
Person
Virginia Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Us Congress#Rotary Club#Saltwater Cowboys#The Sc General Assembly#Us Congress#Annual Statewide Summit#Social Media Campaigns#Research Projects#Webinars#South Carolinians#Seare#Scwren#News Tiffany Vanek#Rotarians#Covid Meeting Protocols#Cdc#The Rotary Board#Bernie Polio Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Religiontexasmetronews.com

New Pastor set to lead Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church

A pastoral search has ended after more than a year, with Dr. Carlos D. Williams named as the fourth senior pastor to lead the historic Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church (Pilgrim Rest), 1819 N. Washington Ave., in Dallas. Dr. Williams will preach his first sermon at the church, Sunday, August...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

McNally, Robert Frank

Robert Frank McNally passed away August 17, 2021 at English Meadows in Blacksburg VA. He was 94 years old. Robert was born in June 3, 1927 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Mary Billings and Nicholas John McNally. He grew up in Winter Park, FL and Bristol VA. He attended Bristol Virginia High School and was a member of the All-City football team. Before graduating in 1947, Robert served two years in the US Navy and was stationed in Peleliu Island in the South Pacific.
Summerton, SCItem

DOROTHY PRINGLE CHOICE

Funeral services for Dorothy Pringle Choice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St., Manning, SC 29102 with the Rev. W.T. Johnson, of Taw Caw Baptist Church, officiating and the Rev. David Brown as eulogist. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Sumter. The...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Jodi Addison-Taylor

Mrs. Jodi Addison-Taylor, Delta #178, 50, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born August 29, 1970 in Walterboro, she was the daughter of the late Reginald H. Addison and Lynder Reeves Addison. Jodi retired as a Lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where she had worked with the youth group. She had also worked with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. She had also owned and operated “Kids Zone” Daycare in Cottageville.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

McLeod-David

Mr. and Mrs. Danny McLeod of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Sidney Kae McLeod, to Andrew Joseph David, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry David of Natchez. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez. She attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford and received her bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University in Lorman.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Phipps-Lewis

Marcel and Mireya Hart of Austin, Minnesota, and Earl and Vicky Neal of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Mercedes Phipps, to Paul Lewis II, son of Paul and Bernice Lewis of Natchez. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Natchez High School and Alcorn State University. She is employed...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Denton, TXunt.edu

Stella Hill Memorial Library

These papers, which cover the period from 1909-1966 have been available on microfilm for many years, but the lack of searchability has limited their usefulness. A digitization grant from the Tocker Foundation has made them available to the public. Other local history collections, not included in this digitization process, include...
EntertainmentCedar Valley Daily Times

Childhood dream of working with trains fulfilled for Darrin Smith

Train enthusiasts from around the area and beyond will be gathering at the Hub City Heritage Corporation Railroad Museum this weekend, Aug. 14-15, for the annual Railroad Heritage Days. Traditionally held in conjunction with other heritage events, this year, the date for Railroad Days was changed to allow for more volunteers over the weekend. The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum, yard office, express office, yard tower and grounds will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Cascade, IAcpioneer.com

Larry and Kathy Pisarik

Larry and Kathy Pisarik are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Lawrence Pisarik, of Mount Vernon, and Kathreen Rilett, of Poplar Grove, Ill., and Mount Vernon, were married Aug. 18, 1971 at St. Peter & Paul's Church in Solon. Their children are: Laura (Nate) Oswald, Coralville, and Luke (Emily) Pisarik, Cascade.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Payne to wed Cushing

Kevin Andrew Payne and Amelia Marie Cushing will be married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 27, 2021. Kevin is the son of Larry and Edna Payne. Amelia is the daughter of Andy and Becky Cushing. A reception will be held Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at This Is The...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Myrtice A. Bess

Mrs. Myrtice A. Bess, of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida. Graveside Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Jerusalem AME Church Cemetery. Vann Funeral Home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy