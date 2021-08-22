5 back-to-school tips to support children’s emotional well-being
Over a year and a half of coping with the pandemic is taking a toll on everyone’s emotional and mental health – and may be affecting children and teens even more than adults. According to recent research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 25% of high school students have experienced a decline in emotional and cognitive health since March 2020, and over 20% of parents with children aged 5-12 reported similar worsening conditions for their children. And as kids everywhere are now getting back into classrooms, their feelings of stress and anxiety may also be hard for them to cope with.tbrnewsmedia.com
Comments / 0