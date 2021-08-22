Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the danger, not the wind. At day’s end Sunday, Con Ed listed only 44 outages affecting under 900 customers, but flash flooding warnings were popping up on cell phones as the day wore on. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner reported half a dozen road closures. The Saw Mill River Parkway had several flooded areas and was shut down from rte. 119 down to the Ashford Avenue exit (#17).

thehudsonindependent.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Ri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lancaster, PAWGAL

Flash flood watch issued for parts of central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for some central Pennsylvania counties. The flash flood watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Dauphin. Lancaster. Lebanon. York. Heavy rain can result in flooding very quickly. Be alert for...
La Crosse Tribune

High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin

High winds, large hail, a brief tornado and heavy rain are possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin, according to forecasters. Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, especially Saturday night through Sunday evening as a cold front drops southeast across central and southern Wisconsin, increasing chances for flooding, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s Saturday, and a heat advisory likely needed, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
Freeborn County, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Update: Part of Freeborn County under flash flood warning

Southern Freeborn County is under a flash flood warning as heavy rain continues to fall. According to the National Weather Service, between 2 to 3 inches of rain had fallen as of 4 a.m., with expected rainfall of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. The remainder of Freeborn County...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Hurricane Ida to bring chance for heavy rain, strong winds to Arkansas

The landfall of Hurricane Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and a chance for strong winds to southeastern and eastern Arkansas starting Sunday, forecasters said. Forecasters predict the greatest rain accumulations will be seen in the southeast half of the state, with up to 4 inches...

Comments / 0

Community Policy