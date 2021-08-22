Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the danger, not the wind. At day’s end Sunday, Con Ed listed only 44 outages affecting under 900 customers, but flash flooding warnings were popping up on cell phones as the day wore on. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner reported half a dozen road closures. The Saw Mill River Parkway had several flooded areas and was shut down from rte. 119 down to the Ashford Avenue exit (#17).