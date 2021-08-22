Arcata Holding ‘Online Public Auction of Surplus Items’ Beginning Tomorrow

The City of Arcata will conduct an online auction of surplus property items beginning on or after Monday, August 23 and ending on or after Saturday, September 4. Members of the public will have the opportunity to bid on surplus City property including miscellaneous vehicles, equipment and furniture. The auction will take place online at GovDeals.com, and descriptions of items up for bid can be found at GovDeals.com/cityofarcata beginning on or after Monday, August 23.