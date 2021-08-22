Ryan Blaney Holds Off William Byron & Kyle Larson To Win At Michigan International Speedway

Logan Riely/Getty Images

What a FINISH.

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag today at Michigan International Speedway, but not without an absolute battle in the final 8 laps.

On the final restart, Blaney got a helluva push from Kyle Busch in the #18 car, giving him the lead with 8 laps to go. But with teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson breathing down his neck, Blaney had to be absolutely perfect to hold them off.

And he was.

With his second win of the season of the 2021 NASCAR season, this is the first multi-win season in Blaney’s Cup Series career.

The flag to a young Blaney fan… you gotta love it.

Listen to the Blaney’s reaction in the post-race interview:

Ryan was a guest on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast shortly after his win earlier this season in Atlanta.