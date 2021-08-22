Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ryan Blaney Holds Off William Byron & Kyle Larson To Win At Michigan International Speedway

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3aii_0bZiLBHD00
Logan Riely/Getty Images

What a FINISH.

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag today at Michigan International Speedway, but not without an absolute battle in the final 8 laps.

On the final restart, Blaney got a helluva push from Kyle Busch in the #18 car, giving him the lead with 8 laps to go. But with teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson breathing down his neck, Blaney had to be absolutely perfect to hold them off.

And he was.

With his second win of the season of the 2021 NASCAR season, this is the first multi-win season in Blaney’s Cup Series career.

The flag to a young Blaney fan… you gotta love it.

Listen to the Blaney’s reaction in the post-race interview:

Ryan was a guest on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast shortly after his win earlier this season in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

69K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kyle Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascaronnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy