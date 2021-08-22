Severe Weather Statement issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brule A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BRULE COUNTY At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby, or 14 miles north of Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chamberlain and Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH