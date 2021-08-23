1 hospitalized in SE Austin shooting

A man was sent to the hospital Sunday after a shooting in southeast Austin, according to police.

The APD said it received a call at approximately 4:10 p.m. for a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and E. Riverside Drive .

Police said the suspect was still at large as of Sunday afternoon and did not give any details of the person's description. No further information was available.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

