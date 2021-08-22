Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe A heavy shower will impact portions of northeastern Monroe County through 715 PM EDT At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower near Skytop, or 10 miles northeast of Mount Pocono, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Pocono, Scotrun, Henryville, Paradise Valley, Skytop, Mountainhome, Canadensis, Alpine Mountain and Cresco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH