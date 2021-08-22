Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Henry County in southeastern Alabama, northwestern Dougherty, Clay, Randolph, southwestern Lee, Calhoun, southeastern Quitman and southern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ At 558 PM EDT/458 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Shellman to near Cuthbert to 13 miles northeast of Fort Gaines to 10 miles southeast of Georgetown. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Morgan, Dawson, Cuthbert, Albany, Edison, Shellman, Walker, Sasser, Bellville, Carnegie, Watson Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Dawson Municipal A/P, Thomas Mill Creek, Hatcher, Morris, Bethel and Suttons Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH