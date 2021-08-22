Cancel
Bears OLB Khalil Mack lands at No. 23 on Top 100 Players of 2021

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack remains one of the fiercest defenders in the NFL, as evidenced by his peers voting him to the Top 100 Players of 2021.

Mack is the second Bears player to appear on the Top 100 countdown, clocking in at No. 23. That’s four spots lower than his No. 19 ranking a year ago. Wide receiver Allen Robinson landed at No. 87 on the list.

Last season, Mack totaled 47 tackles, nine sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 16 hurries, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, one interception and one safety. He was also voted to the All-Pro second team.

While Mack’s stats weren’t flashy, his contributions have always been more than what’s depicted in the box score, as evidenced by Pro Football Focus ranking him as the league’s best edge rusher heading into 2021.

