Nick Saban's thoughts on the second scrimmage of fall camp

Alabama held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday and head coach Nick Saban addressed the media afterward.

Here are some of coach Saban’s thoughts:

Saban saw a significant amount of improvement from the previous week’s scrimmage.

Kendall Randolph, DeMarcco Hellams and a few others were held out of the scrimmage due to injuries.

Saban mentioned one of the biggest issues with the younger players is dealing with anxiety. The coaching staff tries to convince them to play their game instead of worrying about the outside noise.

On the quarterbacks, Saban said all three guys (Young, Tyson and Milroe) took reps in the scrimmage to continue their development. Saban mentioned the offense has been pretty balanced throughout fall camp.

Coach Saban continues to give high praise to Ohio State wide receiver transfer Jameson Williams.

Regarding the offensive line, Saban said, “we’ve got work to do.” He also noted there is competition at right tackle and at center.

Of Will Anderson, Saban said, “Will is probably the guy that creates the most havoc for our defense in terms of his ability to pass rush.”

When asked about Jahleel Billingsley’s status on the depth chart, Saban said that was really up to Jahleel. Saban said: “This is not a democracy; everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do”. Billingsley’s status will be something to watch over the next couple of weeks.

Coach Saban spoke highly of Jordan Battle’s leadership on the back end of the defense.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

