When David Bresser was 9 years old, his passion for swimming was ignited when his mom got him involved in competitive swimming, which he did throughout his school years. After graduating from the United States Military Academy, he was selected as a graduate assistant coach for the swim team. That taste of instructing the sport has led to coaching the swim team at University of Saint Mary, serving as the president of the East Kansas Swim League and being named class 5A-1A Coach of the Year.