Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Carolina state employee Information mistakenly uploaded to internal website

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 5 days ago

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR) notified current and former state employees of a recent security concern involving their data. A file containing personally identifiable information including 84,860 employees’ names and Social Security numbers was mistakenly uploaded to an internal...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Identity Theft#Ncdit#Oshr#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hornet's Nest

Mask Mandatory for Schools in North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, NC - In the state, districts make local decisions on policy masking and other actions to limit the expansion of the delta. These decisions will affect the health of students and employees and the schools' ability to offer as much personal learning as possible.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

NC State will require masks as North Carolina fights Delta Variant

Get the mask mandate details in this article. There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States (and the world) hard in 2019 and beyond. The past few years have been a huge struggle. Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19, and that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding the negative impacts that the coronavirus pandemic brought with it.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

The lost promises of North Carolina

North Carolina was once known — and not affectionately— as the Rip van Winkle state. For most of th... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Politicskiss951.com

North Carolina Is One Of The Top States with Complaining Karens

Well, I am not proud that we won this battle. Emerging as an internet pop-cult meme, a “Karen” has become synonymous with demanding to speak to managers, complaining, and an unearned sense of self-importance. A customer service nightmare. But who is actually the biggest complainer and where do they live?
Beaufort County, NCpublicradioeast.org

North Carolina State Rep. Kidwell Recovering From COVID-19

A North Carolina state legislator is recovering at home after he tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was hospitalized. The director of the House Republican Caucus said Tuesday that Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County and his wife both were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Kidwell said by social media that he returned home from Vidant Beaufort Hospital over the weekend. His wife is back home now, too. Kidwell is an income tax return preparer now in his second House term. He’s chairman of the House Freedom Caucus at the General Assembly.
PoliticsIsland Packet Online

Social Security numbers of 84,860 NC employees uploaded to internal site, state says

Nearly 85,000 state employees in North Carolina had their information mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal. The N.C. Department of Information Technology and the Office of State Human Resources said in a news release Thursday that a file containing the names, Social Security numbers and employment information of the 84,860 employees was uploaded to an internal website that is accessible to other state employees.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Notes on North Carolina's growth

We’re going to be hearing a lot about the census. North Carolina legislators are gearing up for the... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Politicssportswar.com

North Carolina is the 9th largest state.

And under current demographic trends, North Carolina will be the 5th or 6th largest state in about 15-20 years. It should be able to have at least 2 power schools if smaller states like Michigan, Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi can. [Post edited by tarheelblue at 08/27/2021 3:10PM]
Kidsaveryjournal.com

TeenVaxFacts.com launches to inform North Carolina teens on COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched TeenVaxFacts.com – a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines. With access to materials such as...
PoliticsThe Heartland Institute

North Carolina Federal Judge Cites ‘Disinformation’ to Ratify State Censorship

We are currently experiencing a mass expansion of government censorship. Which government attempts to justify by saying they’re only censoring “disinformation,” “misinformation” or “fake news.”. Except…. Dog Memes, Fake News, Political Ads and Big Tech: Who Watches the Watchers?:. “(W)e have millions of highly influential American citizens looking to ban...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 20 CVS 746 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS, including, SAM JOHN MARKOPULOS and wife KAREN MARKOPULOS a/k/a KAREN KOULIAS; FAITH CAROLYN MULROY and husband, STEVEN M. MULROY; MARK ALLEN MCCLOSKEY and wife, RENEE MCCLOSKEY; and TRUIST BANK, Successor-by-Merger to SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNERS, by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, TO: UNKNOWN OWNERS or HEIRS AT LAW OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on lands listed for taxation in the name THE HEIRS OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS, by the County of Jackson, a tract of land more particularly described as follows: BEING a 1.54 acre, more or less, tract of land bearing parcel identification number 7575-73-3611, according to the Jackson County Mapping Office, known as Lot #28A and Lot #28B of Hampton Springs Resort, as shown on map or plat prepared by W. Edward Hall, LS, entitled "Compiled Plat for a portion of Phase II, Hampton Springs, twenty-six proposed new lots in Hampton Springs" dated April 19, 2006, drawing number 2756-30R. This being the same lands described and conveyed by deed from Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried to Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried for the purposes of combining Lot #28A and Lot #28B into one tax parcel, recorded on April 30, 2008 in Deed Book 1742 at Page 336 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, to which specific reference is hereby made. ALSO BEING all the same lands described in and conveyed by deed from Mae Rabuffo, unmarried to Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried, dated July 31, 2007 and recorded in Book 1690, Page 822 of the Jackson County Public Registry, to which specific reference is hereby made. Together with all appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, well rights, restrictive covenants and road rights-of-way of record. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after August 26, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 25-27e.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

North Carolina teacher is suspended without pay after refusing to wear mask at work and saying forcing her to do so is unconstitutional

A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay for nine weeks after refusing to wear a mask at work, in defiance of her school district's rules. Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she had worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn't think they're effective in slowing transmission of COVID-19, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Healthfirefighternation.com

USFA: North Carolina On-Duty Death

Contracted COVID-19 while on-duty at the fire department. The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Firefighter/EMT William Stalls, 68, of Oak City (NC) Fire and Rescue Department on August 15, 2021. While on-duty at the fire department, Firefighter/EMT William Stalls contracted COVID-19. He passed away on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy