GALLERY: Sauk Prairie beats Ashton in extra innings to win Home Talent Northern Section championship

The Sauk Prairie High School boys’ soccer program looks at itself a bit differently than it did a year ago. The belief is bigger after the 2020 Eagles rolled to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the fourth time in program history, and the first time since winning it all in 1996. While a 2-0 championship loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers left a bit of a sour taste in their mouths, the Eagles are carrying a new mindset into Thursday's season-opening game at Madison East.