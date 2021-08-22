Cancel
Sauk City, WI

GALLERY: Sauk Prairie beats Ashton in extra innings to win Home Talent Northern Section championship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView photos of the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team's 10-9 extra-inning win over Ashton in the Home Talent Northern Section championship game at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City. Ashton's Liam Belleveau hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, but Alex Mayer's 10th-inning walk-off single gave the Twins a spot in the Final Four. The round-robin Final Four will begin Aug. 29 with Sauk Prairie against Belleville.

