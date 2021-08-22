Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks hiring one-time All-Star guard Nick Van Exel as assistant coach

By JD Shaw
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE50J_0bZiK1M900
Nick Van Exel, who made the All-Star team in 1997-98, is joining Atlanta's coaching staff. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are hiring former NBA guard Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As Wojnarowski notes, Van Exel will replace Marlon Garnett, who recently left to become an assistant with the Hornets. Van Exel confirmed the news of him joining Atlanta with Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com.

Van Exel served as a player-development instructor with the Hawks from 2010-12 and most recently worked for the Mavericks as a scout. Van Exel played 13 NBA seasons (including an All-Star campaign in 1997-98), making stops with the Lakers, Nuggets, Mavericks, Warriors, Blazers and Spurs. In addition to his past NBA jobs with Atlanta and Dallas, he also served as an assistant with the Bucks in 2013-14 and assistant with the Grizzlies from 2016-19.

Atlanta finished with the fifth-best record in the East at 41-31 last season, reaching the Conference Finals for the first time since 2014-15. The team is set to enter next season with its core rotation from last year under contract.

Comments / 1

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Van Exel
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Marlon Garnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Mavericks#Nuggets#Lakers#Espn#Hornets#Dallasbasketball Com#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nick Van Exel snags interesting gig with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have hired former All-Star and longtime assistant coach Nick Van Exel as an assistant to work under head coach Nate McMillan, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski also tweeted that Van Exel will be replacing Marlon Garnett, who recently accepted a position as a member of the Charlotte Hornets’ coaching staff.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: What impact will Nick Van Exel have on Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks turnaround last season was keyed by several factors. Among them was an introspective discussion about the playing style of the team. But another was Nate McMillan taking over for Lloyd Pierce as head coach. Atlanta went from six games under .500 to posting the third-best record from that point on.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Why Michael Jordan Is Still Upset With Charles Barkley

The friendship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley – lack of friendship, really – is making headlines again. Barkley, the former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst, revealed in a recent HBO interview that he’s still no longer friends with Jordan. “We’re not,” Barkley told Bob Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAthecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Steph Curry’s mom filing for divorce from Dell Curry

According to TMZ Sports, Steph Curry’s parents are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry on June 14 in their home state of North Carolina. The reason for the potential split is currently unknown. The couple has been...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy