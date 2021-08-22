Cancel
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Tease Fans With Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is definitely getting hot in here. Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are sending Law & Order: SVU fans into a frenzy with a steamy behind-the-scenes snapshot. Over the weekend, one Twitter user posted photos showing Meloni and Hargitay on set, portraying their iconic characters -- Detectives Elliot Stabler an Olivia Benson -- in a passionate kissing scene.

Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay
#Steamy#Organized Crime#Svu#Mariska#The Law Order#Stabler Benson
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Detailed Chris Meloni’s ‘Sad’ Departure from Show

When “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay saw Christopher Meloni leave after 12 seasons, it broke up one of TV’s enduring teams. Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson for 22 seasons on the NBC crime show, remembered seeing Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler, leave. When talking about it, Hargitay mentions other stars that have arrived and left the show in recent years.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Christopher Meloni Finally Reveals the Truth About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" In an in-depth chat with Men's Health posted on Aug. 4, Christopher Meloni discussed rejoining the beloved franchise with Law & Order Organized Crime and revealed what really went down before his unexpected departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For those who need a refresher, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons between 1999 and 2011.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Law & Order' Fans Want to See Another 'SVU' Alum in Her Own Spinoff

The medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner has long been a favorite character for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit viewers. The character, played by Tamara Tunie, was once a main cast member and has continued to make several guest appearances on the show. She was last seen in the tense episode "Trick-Rolled at the Moulin," which aired back in May. Warner is such a beloved character that some fans even hope she could get her own spinoff.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Melissa McCarthy Had The Best Reason For Publicly Supporting Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay After Leg Injury

Mariska Hargitay has had quite the summer. Not long after wrapping on Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU the star ended up doing some serious damage to both of her legs in late May. Then, the star slipped in the rain outside of a Black Widow screening in early July, and actually broke her ankle. Just a few days later, Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy showed some very public support for her friend, and now McCarthy's talking about why she went so far for Hargitay after her injury.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Catches Up with Co-Star Chris Meloni on Facetime in Sweet Snap

Mariska Hargitay of “Law & Order: SVU” fame and Chris Meloni, her former co-star, have a close relationship outside of work. What the fans really want to know, though, is if their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, are going to get together on either of their current “Law & Order” shows. Pictures like the one Hargitay posted recently are only stoking the curiosity flames.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

So if you've been following what Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been up to now that both series are back in production, you know that it's been a series of whispered videos shot in and around their respective sets. After helping Meloni fix the internet he broke over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, Hargitay was the recipient of a surprise video from Meloni and his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler. Well, it's been a few days but Hargitay has posted a response, explaining that filming on SVU was going on before acknowledging that Meloni had a mic-drop moment with Burstyn appearing. But then Hargitay proved that Meloni isn't the only one who can pull off a little "L&O" crossover magic but giving him a peek at who was on set with her for SVU filming? That's right, it's Danielle Moné Truitt's Sgt. Ayanna Bell.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Chris Meloni Brings Ellen Burstyn into ‘Marsha’ Saga in Hilarious New Video

And so the back and forth continues between Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni and his former co-star on Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay. Despite being on different shows nowadays, it appears as if Meloni and Hargitay have a tighter friendship than perhaps ever before. The two starred on Law & Order: SVU as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, for the show’s first 12 seasons. Hargitay, of course, still stars on the show. Meanwhile, Meloni has moved on and is now with Law & Order: Organized Crime which is set to premiere its second season next month.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Christopher Meloni Trolled by Costar’s ‘Zaddy’ Earrings During Season 2 Filming

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni got hilariously trolled by his co-stars earrings. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the hit show, went viral earlier this summer for his photoshoot where he wore a lime green tank top and hot pink pants. Today, his co-star Ainsley Seiger brought the photos to life with an awesome pair of earrings.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Christopher Meloni Began Acting Because He ‘Couldn’t Function in Normal Society’

Although Chris Meloni is a household name now, that wasn’t always the case. The Law & Order: SVU actor got his acting start in the 1980s. Throughout a variety of one-off appearances and short-lived series, Meloni didn’t find his footing in the industry for quite some time. There are many roles Meloni has played. However, none are as well-known as Detective Stabler.

