Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (52-41) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE) Conine got the start for the Skeeters but got roughed up allowing 8 runs, 5 earned in 2 innings. The offense got 2 runs back in the 2nd on a Papierski RBI single and Costes sac fly. In the 5th they got a sac fly from Garcia. The bullpen was solid holding the Dodgers scoreless the remainder of the game. The Skeeters would get one more run in the 9th on a Sierra RBI double but that would be it as the they fell 8-4.