NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Earns a Win at Firekeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

By Jonathan Howard
 5 days ago
In the second-to-last race of the NASCAR Cup Series, fans were treated to quite an event. With crashes, rain, and a tight race among the season leaders. By the time the checkered flag waved over the Michigan International Speedway, up-and-comer Ryan Blaney came away with the surprise win at the FireKeepers Casino 400. The top-5 finishers mostly consisted of Chevy drivers, save for Blaney’s Ford and Hamlin’s Toyota finishing out that top 5.

