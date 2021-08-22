NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Earns a Win at Firekeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

In the second-to-last race of the NASCAR Cup Series, fans were treated to quite an event. With crashes, rain, and a tight race among the season leaders. By the time the checkered flag waved over the Michigan International Speedway, up-and-comer Ryan Blaney came away with the surprise win at the FireKeepers Casino 400. The top-5 finishers mostly consisted of Chevy drivers, save for Blaney’s Ford and Hamlin’s Toyota finishing out that top 5.