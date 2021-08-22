Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones has inside track to role with first team
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is continuing to impress in join practices, according to The Athletic's Zac Jackson. According to Jackson, Peoples-Jones' on-field work, and the Browns' rotations clearly indicate that he is a first-teamer in the offense. If that is the case, Khadarel Hodge would slot in behind him as a second-teamer while Peoples-Jones operates behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The Browns open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 12th.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0