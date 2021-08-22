Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones has inside track to role with first team

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is continuing to impress in join practices, according to The Athletic's Zac Jackson. According to Jackson, Peoples-Jones' on-field work, and the Browns' rotations clearly indicate that he is a first-teamer in the offense. If that is the case, Khadarel Hodge would slot in behind him as a second-teamer while Peoples-Jones operates behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The Browns open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 12th.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns#Athletic#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

When Urban Meyer said pre-draft that Donovan Peoples-Jones should be a top-10 pick, he might not have been far off: Mary Kay Cabot

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones wasted little time Saturday night making Jaguars coach Urban Meyer look good for his bold statement before that draft that DPJ “should be a top-10 pick.”. The comment was made during a pre-draft interview with Jeremy Birmingham of LettermenRow.com, and certainly...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence continues to show signs of being a bust

They will tell you that it is “only the preseason,” but anyone who watched the first two preseason games can see things do not look too good right now for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. It is beyond me how the national media is finding ways to put...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Cleveland Browns release veteran defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Damion Square has played in 75 consecutive NFL games. But for the Alabama alumnus to keep his streak going, he needs a new opportunity with only three weeks until the kickoff to the 2021 regular season after the Cleveland Browns released Square on Thursday. Until entering free agency...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy