Will definitely Show in first several games. Lucky for us we get them game 1. I think Tech offense has the chance to be pretty explosive and efficient with Braxton being the fastest guy on the team he’s got wheels capable of hitting the end zone on any given play and can sling it pretty good. Defense can only take a step forward this year with the addition of Jordan Williams from Clemson we have 4 deep at DT and all good experienced guys. Barno is a freak Dax is back . UNC even with all the talented skilled players tripped up to a really bad Florida state team last year. I think it will be good for a while but I think this team is United they are hungry and have UNC circled . Honestly believe Tech will win convincingly ..but we will see.