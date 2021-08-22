Leadership and experience key for St. Teresa football

DECATUR (WCIA) — St. Teresa football is returning one of it’s best offensive players to the field this season. Denim Cook is heading into his senior year with the Bulldogs coming off a 700-yard season, leading them to a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs only lost up to six starters last season, and are bringing back plenty of leadership and experience to the field. They feel like they’re in the perfect spot to reach their 8th straight playoff appearance.