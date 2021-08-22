NFL Musings and Observations (It was actually kind of slow to me)

Any one else feel good for Mitch Tribisky? Now, I know it was a Preseason game so I'm not going to overreact to this but I'm happy for Mitch as he got a small piece of revenge or helping to serve crow to the Bears. I think it's a universal feeling to want to show your ex employer, your ex partner, your ex anything that you're doing just fine without them. After the Preseason game with the Bears it is obvious that Mitch Tribisky is BETTER as of right now than either Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I'm not saying he will always be better than those two (Most likely always better than Dalton) but as of right now he is better. Tribisky looked at home with the Bills/Daboll offense and he had Tribisky moments where placement wasn't the best he looked on time, professional and most importantly in a Preseason game... having fun! Before I move onto Bills and Random NFL Thought one more cheers for Mitch for showing his Ex, he's doing just fine.