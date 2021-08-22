Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico Eastern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms between Magdalena and the VLA. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Alamosa Creek, Gato, Arroyo, Big Pigeon Canyon, Point of Rocks Canyon, Montosa, Arroyo, Milligan Gulch and Whitewater Canyon.