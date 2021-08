Nola (7-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Sunday. Nola's outing got off to a rough start when he gave up a leadoff home run to Jonathan India, and he ultimately allowed runs in three of the first five innings. As a result, the right-hander was tagged with the loss after he had settled for no-decisions in each of his last three starts. Nola now has a 1-2 record since the All-Star break, and he's recorded a 4.32 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 33.1 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to take the mound on the road against San Diego on Saturday.