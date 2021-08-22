Update on Campus Operations for Monday, Aug. 23

The following message was shared with the University of Hartford community on Sunday, Aug. 22. As of now, the impact of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Henri is thankfully less than originally forecasted. However, there continues to be significant rainfall and winds, with some flooding and power outages reported in our region. Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling classes on Monday, August 23. Regularly scheduled online classes that are a part of an online degree program will meet remotely as scheduled. All other classes will begin on Tuesday, August 24.