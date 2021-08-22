Ricardo Preve column: Anyone can be a hero

My last article published in the Texarkana Gazette last year was titled "2020, What a Nightmare." It pointed out that on January 2020, a patient in the state of Washington was diagnosed as having the first COVID-19 case identified in the United States. As it spread, it did not take long for citizens of this country to became familiar with the terms, COVID-19, and pandemic. Ultimately, every segment of the country was significantly affected: individuals, families, farms, ranches, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, schools, churches, amateur and profession sports, public entertainment, transporters, medical providers, local and the national economies, and a lengthy etc. As things ran amok, there was no one in charge to fix things.