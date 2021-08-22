100 Foot Wave season 2: Could it be renewed at HBO?
Following the final episode airing tonight on HBO, is there any chance at all of a 100 Foot Wave season 2? Or, should we just expect this to be the end of the road?. For those who are not watching the docuseries, this is a look at surfer Garrett McNamara’s quest to (you guessed it) ride a 100-foot wave. It’s a fascinating look at revolutions in the surfing world, and it features a number of the preeminent names in the sport. This is the sort of activity that is awesome for thrill-seekers and terrifying for everyone else; from our point of view, we’re happy to just watch people do this rather than participate in the act ourselves.cartermatt.com
