U.S. Coast Guard no longer searching 10 miles off St. Augustine after 2 life jackets were recovered

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 1:30 p.m. Monday update: The search off the coast of St. Augustine is over. The Coast Guard said the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office found the person who made the 911 call, “stating it was an accidental call and they were not in distress.”

Original Story:

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching 10 miles southeast of St. Augustine after two boaters found two life jackets in the area.

Crews originally received notification from St. Johns County that three 911 calls were dropped around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The calls came from approximately 10 NM East Southeast of St. Augustine Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard told mariners to keep a sharp look out in the area and report any information. That’s when two lifejackets were recovered.

Crews from the Coast Guard have said they will search throughout the night.

Action News Jax reached out to Captain Mark Vlaun and received the following information:

“We are treating the dropped calls and life jackets as possible distress, based upon that information alone. We are reaching out to the public for anyone who may know of a missing or overdue boat. Those calls typically arrive at the end of the day when someone does not return. That hasn’t happened thus far, so we have possible distress but no specific report of anyone missing.”

Anyone with any information can call Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7561. To stay updated, mariners can tune in to VHF Channel 16.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group