World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty shared a kind message to Swiss Jil Teichmann following the Cincinnati Masters final. Barty, seeded at No. 1, saw off wild card Teichmann 6-3 6-1 to win her fifth title of the season. Barty had no problems against Teichmann but she showed her humble side after the final, immediately giving credit to the Swiss for the week she had.