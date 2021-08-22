Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Former Joint Chiefs Chair Mullen Says U.S. 'Clearly' Should Have Left Afghanistan Earlier

By Andrew Stanton
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retired Admiral Michael Mullen said "obviously, I was wrong" with regards to U.S. policy in Afghanistan.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
545K+
Followers
57K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#U S#Taliban#Joint Chiefs Chair#Abc News#Afghans#Pentagon#Americans#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
U.S. Politicsnewspressnow.com

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should American forces stay in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31?

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States should be able to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31. However, many are worried that's not enough time to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country. The Taliban is holding firm to the date, but Biden said the U.S. will need the militants' cooperation to get everyone out by the deadline.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...

Comments / 5

Community Policy