Thomas Tuchel reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s second Chelsea debut
The second Romelu Lukaku era with Chelsea is now underway. After joining Chelsea on a blockbuster permanent transfer move from Inter Milan earlier this month, Lukaku made his Premier League season debut with the Blues in the team’s away fixture against Arsenal. He was slotted upfront as the Blues’ main center-forward, while German talents Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were tucked in behind him as the team’s attacking midfielders.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0