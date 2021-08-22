Titans' Julio Jones: Return to practice unknown

Coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that he's uncertain whether Jones (undisclosed) will return to practice this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With training camp in the rear-view mirror, Vrabel expects preparation for preseason Week 3 to more resemble what it'll look like during the season. Therefore, the emphasis will be on getting starters ready to suit up for some exhibition action, which none of Jones, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill have experienced this month. Only Jones is dealing with a health concern, however, which could hinder his ability to suit up Saturday against the Bears.