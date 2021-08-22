Steelers depth chart: 3 positional battles that could come down to the wire

Pat Freiermuth was fantastic in limited action against the Detriot Lions. Here’s why he must be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the season. If you have been following along closely this summer then you probably already have a good idea of what I’m about to say about Pat Freiermuth. I’ll have to admit, I was a bit skeptical of the Penn State tight end at first. His route tree was extremely limited in college and it was hard to get an accurate feel of the player he would become in the NFL.