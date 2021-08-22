Cancel
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Yields three runs in loss

Lopez (2-1) allowed three runs on six hits over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rays. All three runs against Lopez came in the first three innings, including a two-run third by Tampa Bay. It was his first outing this season where he allowed more than one run in an outing and he was tagged with his first loss as a result. The 6-foot-1 righty still owns a 1.86 ERA and a 30:7 K:BB through 29 innings. With Carlos Rodon (shoulder) expected back soon, Lopez could be headed back to the bullpen.

