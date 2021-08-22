Cancel
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Trending toward mid-week return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he expects Tucker to return from the COVID-19 injured list "hopefully midweek," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Beyond acknowledging that Tucker is feeling fine, Baker hasn't offered up many specifics regarding the outfielder's health since he was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Aug. 14. Baker's prediction of a mid-week return for Tucker perhaps hints that the 23-year-old will ramp up his on-field activities Monday and Tuesday before potentially drawing back into the Houston lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals. Tucker had posted a .917 OPS in 24 games since the All-Star break before being deactivated.

