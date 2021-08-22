Pirates' Kevin Newman: Making small offensive strides
Newman went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. His double accounted for the team's lone extra-base hit off of starter Adam Wainwright. Newman is hitting just .228 overall, but he's slashing .321/.339/.571 in his last 59 plate appearances (prior to Sunday). Given the catastrophic offensive first-half performance -- he compiled a .518 OPS in his first 74 games -- the infielder has plenty of incentive to salvage his season. Still, he's hit just four homers and stolen three bases in 423 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0