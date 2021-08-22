Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Gregory Soto: Picks up sixth win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Soto (6-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings, earning the extra-innings win over Toronto on Sunday. While the 26-year-old wasn't his sharpest, he didn't unravel in either of his innings. Soto allowed Toronto to tie the game again in the 10th, but Detroit took the lead for good in the 11th to make him the pitcher of record. The southpaw owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:34 K:BB across 53 innings while adding 15 saves in 16 chances and seven holds across 53 appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Toronto#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
Posted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tigers' Harold Castro batting sixth on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Castro will start at shortstop on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Plesac and the Indians. Zack Short moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Harold Castro: Work picks up at shortstop

Castro will start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against Cleveland. Castro is picking up his third start in four games and could be in store for a near-everyday role at shortstop while the Tigers wait for Niko Goodrum (groin) to return from the injured list. Dating back to the All-Star break, Castro hasn't provided much of an impact at the dish, posting a .519 OPS with seven runs and four RBI in 19 games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk hitting sixth in Toronto's Friday lineup against Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kirk will catch on Friday night after Reese McGuire was benched against left-hander Tyler Alexander. numberFire's models project Kirk to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

When will Miguel Cabrera retire? He let us know

Miguel Cabrera revealed when he plans on retiring from baseball, and it’s not as soon as some experts predicted. The Detroit Tigers star just hit his 500th career home run this week, and is well on his way to his 3000th hit. He’ll become one of just a select few players to reach both of those feats.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors gets an early start

Aug 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) doubles during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports. It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days...
MLBWLUC

Cabrera hits home run #501 as Tigers hold off Cardinals

ST. ;LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land, which is name of the upper left field deck, in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season. The Cardinals immediately removed starter Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness. Casey Mize (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings. He checked the Cardinals on three hits.
MLBDerrick

Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards edge Tigers in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. Nootbaar lined a two-out single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) in the 10th to score...
MLBFOX Sports

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull talks no-hitter, Miggy's 500th, more on 'Flippin' Bats'

It's not often that a player experiences a once-in-a-lifetime season along with a season-ending injury, but that just might be the case with Spencer Turnbull. The Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher has not pitched since June 4 due to a UCL injury in his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery, but he has still been part of a special season in Detroit, as he discussed with Ben Verlander on this week's episode of "Flippin' Bats."
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera moving to bench Wednesday in Tigers' matinee

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Jon Lester and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cabrera is taking a seat for the matinee after he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk on Tuesday night. Jonathan Schoop is covering first base on Wednesday afternoon while Willi Castro enters the lineup to play second and hit sixth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy