Tigers' Gregory Soto: Picks up sixth win

Soto (6-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings, earning the extra-innings win over Toronto on Sunday. While the 26-year-old wasn't his sharpest, he didn't unravel in either of his innings. Soto allowed Toronto to tie the game again in the 10th, but Detroit took the lead for good in the 11th to make him the pitcher of record. The southpaw owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:34 K:BB across 53 innings while adding 15 saves in 16 chances and seven holds across 53 appearances.