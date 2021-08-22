Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Josh Fleming: Earns three-inning save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fleming allowed three hits over three scoreless innings and earned a save over the White Sox on Sunday. Fleming came into a 6-0 came in the seventh inning and cruised through three shutout frames to earn his first save of the year. The 25-year-old lefty could continue bouncing between the Rays' bullpen and starting rotation as needed. Sunday was his second straight appearance out of the bullpen after starting in his previous five outings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Working behind opener

Fleming is expected to pitch behind opener Collin McHugh in Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming was hit hard in Wednesday's start, as he allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings against Boston. The southpaw has still earned wins in two of his last three outings, and he'll attempt to bounce back while serving as the primary pitcher Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Available out of bullpen

Fleming will be available out of the bullpen during Friday and Saturday's games against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's not clear if the southpaw will move to the bullpen permanently, but that decision will likely depend on a variety of factors, including how Chris Archer (forearm) performs in his return from the injured list Sunday. In any scenario, Fleming should be an option to provide length out of the bullpen in the coming days.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Get The Paperwork Ready: WWE Making Effort To Re-Sign Star

Lock him up. One of the biggest changes taking place over the last few months has been the amount of wrestlers leaving WWE. Some of them have been thrown out the door due to budget cuts, but others have allowed their contracts to expire without signing a new deal with the company. WWE is going to be wanting to sign some wrestlers up, and now it seems they have a new target.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Powers ChiSox to victory

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. After Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada led off the top of the first inning with back-to-back singles, Abreu punished a Jose Berrios curveball, leaving the yard for the 26th time on the campaign. With the four-RBI performance, Abreu is up to 96 on the season, giving him sole possession of the MLB lead.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker seen training with former NBA sharpshooter

Los Angeles Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker were seen getting a workout in with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon and a trainer. With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it’s great to see Nunn and Horton-Tucker working out with a former 3-point sniper. During his NBA career, Gordon knocked down a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Collin McHugh: Earns fourth win in relief

McHugh (4-0) fired two scoreless innings on one hit while striking out three, earning the win over the Red Sox on Thursday. McHugh entered the fifth inning in a tie and didn't allow any runs through the end of the sixth frame after the Rays took the lead. He has been nearly perfect this season, allowing just one earned run in 39.1 innings since May 6. The 34-year-old has a 1.41 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a strong 12.9 K/9 in 44.2 innings this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Fires four innings in no-decision

Rasmussen allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across four innings in the win over the Red Sox on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision. Rasmussen was expected to serve as the opener but ended up working through four innings. He...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Records two-inning save

Fulmer recorded the save Thursday against the Orioles after tossing two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Fulmer had the daunting task to secure the final six outs of the game but handled it extremely well, closing things out with just 26 pitches (17 strikes) despite allowing two baserunners. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless appearances and has reduced his ERA to 3.40, while it's also worth noting he's yet to allow an earned run since returning from the injured list in late July.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Strikes out two in save

Hader struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Milwaukee's closer has made two appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, striking out five while allowing just one hit across two innings. Hader made quick work of the Pirates on Sunday, needing just 12 pitches to close out the contest. The hard-throwing lefty has a 1.74 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 72:14 K:BB and 23 saves in 24 chances in 41.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Lasts only three innings Saturday

Barria (2-1) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, pitching three innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one. The right-hander yielded three extra-base hits in his three frames and needed 52 pitches to retire nine batters. He entered the contest having tossed three straight quality starts but submitted his shortest start of the campaign Saturday. Barria has been solid overall since joining the rotation July 31, so the poor outing against one of the league's top offenses shouldn't affect his standing in the Angels' rotation. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at Cleveland on Friday.
MLBABC6.com

Rays Power Past Red Sox Thursday to Earn Series Win at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Rays’ Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth, driving the ball well over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park. Tampe Bay won two of three games at second-place Boston and extended its lead in the AL East to five games.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Doubles in three-hit game

VanMeter went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a run and a walk in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Padres. VanMeter scored in the first inning on a Ketel Marte double. In addition, he drove in Nick Ahmed in the sixth inning. He was batting just .192 over his previous 10 games. The 26-year-old is slashing .217/.310/.371 with three long balls, 23 RBI, 17 runs and a pair of steals in 200 plate appearances.
MLBYardbarker

Cole Hamels earned $1 million from Dodgers without throwing an inning

Cole Hamels has made a lot of money over the last two seasons for producing very few results. The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday placed Hamels on the 60-day injured list. The move came after Hamels’ simulated game was cut down from two innings to one, signifying some sort of arm issues.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Chris Ellis: Earns win in season debut

Ellis (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven across four scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. Ellis followed Drew Rasmussen and Adam Conley into the game but threw the final four innings to earn the win in his season debut. He wasn't pitching in a high-leverage scenario -- he entered the game with an eight-run lead -- but the performance was impressive nevertheless. He generated 16 swinging strikes on only 62 pitches, backing up his seven punchouts. Ellis worked primarily as a starter with Triple-A Durham and struggled to a 6.32 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 57 frames prior to being called up. While that casts some doubt on his ability to carry this type of performance forward, the Rays ability to put their pitchers in a position to succeed could aid Ellis to close the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy