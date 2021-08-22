Rays' Josh Fleming: Earns three-inning save
Fleming allowed three hits over three scoreless innings and earned a save over the White Sox on Sunday. Fleming came into a 6-0 came in the seventh inning and cruised through three shutout frames to earn his first save of the year. The 25-year-old lefty could continue bouncing between the Rays' bullpen and starting rotation as needed. Sunday was his second straight appearance out of the bullpen after starting in his previous five outings.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0