Peters (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Milwaukee. The southpaw made his first major-league appearance of 2021, but he wasn't very effective. Peters was let down by his defense in the first inning, and he gave up an RBI double to Christian Yelich in the third. The 28-year-old could remain in the rotation while Bryse Wilson (general soreness) is on the shelf, but Peters isn't likely to have much fantasy relevance on a subpar Pittsburgh team. His next turn through the rotation is tentatively scheduled for next weekend in St. Louis.