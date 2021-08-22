08-22-2021 PRESS RELEASE re Tropical Storm Henri Update

First Selectman Jim Marpe provided the following update today:. As many of you know, the major effects of Hurricane Henri were felt in the Eastern part of Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the impact on Westport has been relatively limited. We had very few power outages today, all of which Eversource quickly resolved. I am pleased to report that Hurricane Henri is behind the Town of Westport. As of 4:30pm, we closed the Town’s Emergency Operations Center.