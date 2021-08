It should be no surprise to anyone that Washington, D.C., has a spending problem – our national debt has been out of control for years, and nobody in Washington seems to care a lick about getting it under control. When I ran for office, I frequently made the point that Washington has a spending problem, but not a revenue problem. The federal government already collects insane amounts of money from Americans, but bureaucrats in D.C. are dead set on raising more taxes and imposing more fees on hardworking Americans.