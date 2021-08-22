Fundraiser shows Albany has caring people
As many of you already know, we held a car wash fundraiser at my shop last Saturday to help with funeral expenses and other needs for the family of Nigel Brown. Nigel Brown's life was taken away as a result of a shooting that took place outside of his house while he was in bed sleeping. What a tragic event that was and is. This shooting touched the hearts and souls of the entire community. Though all shooting deaths are tragic, this one was especially so.www.albanyherald.com
Comments / 0