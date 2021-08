LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread, the White House is poised to announce that everyone who received the two-dose vaccine, regardless of if they are immunocompromised, should receive a third dose as well. “There’s a sense of urgency to get this done as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jerry Abraham of the Kedren Community Health Center. As people continue to line up for their first and second doses of the vaccine at Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles, Dr. Jerry Abraham and his staff are also vaccinating those with compromised immune systems...