Butler Volleyball goes 3-1 on opening weekend; defeat two ranked teams

The Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start finishing 3-1 on the weekend picking up two wins over NJCAA top-11 ranked teams. Butler lost their opening game to No. 4-ranked Utah State Eastern falling 3-1. That would be their only loss in the Reiver Classic as the Grizzlies answered with a five-set thrilling win over No. 8-ranked Western Nebraska to finish night one. Day two saw the Grizzlies defeating their opponents in straight sets as they handled Jefferson College in the morning match and followed that up with a 3-0 win over No. 11-ranked Northeastern (CO) in the final match of the weekend.