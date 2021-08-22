Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Butler Volleyball goes 3-1 on opening weekend; defeat two ranked teams

butlergrizzlies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start finishing 3-1 on the weekend picking up two wins over NJCAA top-11 ranked teams. Butler lost their opening game to No. 4-ranked Utah State Eastern falling 3-1. That would be their only loss in the Reiver Classic as the Grizzlies answered with a five-set thrilling win over No. 8-ranked Western Nebraska to finish night one. Day two saw the Grizzlies defeating their opponents in straight sets as they handled Jefferson College in the morning match and followed that up with a 3-0 win over No. 11-ranked Northeastern (CO) in the final match of the weekend.

butlergrizzlies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa University#The Butler#Mcpherson College#Butler Volleyball#Njcaa#Utah State Eastern#Western Nebraska#Jefferson College#Mcpherson College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsnpccknights.com

NPCC Volleyball 1-1 at season opener

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team started its season out with one win and one loss Friday in Beatrice. The Knights competed at the RKP Invite and dropped the first game to Highland Community College with sets of: 19-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 17-25. Morgan Ramsey, of Bartlett, led...
Texas Stategsutigers.com

GSU Opens Season at North Texas Invite

DENTON, Texas | The Grambling State University volleyball began its 2021 season on Friday afternoon as the Lady Tigers dropped a pair of matches at the North Texas Invite, falling 3-0 to South Dakota State and McNeese State. Match 1. South Dakota State 3, Grambling State 0. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Breckinridge County, KYk105.com

Lady Cougars drop volleyball opener 3-1 to Breck

The Lady Cougar volleyball team dropped its season-opener Monday evening, 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25) to the visiting Lady Tigers of Breckinridge County. On the bright side, the freshman girls won their match 2-0 (21-17, 21-16) and the JV girls won 2-1 (21-17, 18-21, 21-17). The first set of the...
College Sportsmwwire.com

PODCAST: Week 0 Mountain West Football Preview

Jeremy and Matt are here to FINALLY preview the opening weekend of college football that features three Mountain West games with Fresno State hosting UConn, Hawaii at UCLA, and then San Jose State bringing in Southern Utah. The two also go over some last minute fall camp news from across...
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Weekend roundup: Lowndes softball goes 1-2 over the weekend

The Lowndes High softball team went 1-2 last week, picking up a 13-2 win over Forsyth Central sandwiched between a pair of losses. The Vikettes lost to Mill Creek Saturday by a score of 10-1. Friday, the Vikettes traveled to Cumming, Ga., for a match-up with Forsyth Central. It was...
VolleyballChippewa Herald

Badgers volleyball team opens at No. 2 in national poll

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday. The Badgers, who received 15 of 64 first-place votes, were ranked behind only Texas, which received 32 first-place votes. The Badgers (16-1 in 2020-21) were ranked No. 1 throughout the 2021 spring season before suffering their only loss to the Longhorns (27-2) in the NCAA national semifinals.
Akron, COakronnewsreporter.com

Lady Rams see ranked opponents in weekend opener

It’s a new year and new head coach for the Akron Lady Rams volleyball team. The netters kicked off their 2021 campaign over the weekend at the Kit Carson Tournament, facing some stiff competition along the way. The local girls found themselves in the same pool as 1A #2 Simla and 1A #3 Fleming.
Portland, ORportlandpilots.com

Pilots defeat Corban 3-1 in exhibition

PORTLAND, Ore. – In their final exhibition before they officially open their season, the Portland Pilots defeated the Corban Warriors 3-1. Corban committed an own goal while Luke Hendel and Christoforos Kourtis scored the other two goals for Portland. The Pilots will open their regular season next Friday, Aug. 27...
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

VOLLEYBALL: Oakwood Christian goes 3-0 at Model

After two tough losses at Ridgeland on Tuesday, the Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles varsity team rebounded in a big way on Thursday with three wins in a quad-match at Model High School in Floyd County. The Lady Eagles beat the host school in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-21, and...
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

ECC goes 1-3 in their opening weekend

Just 144 days after their last competition, Ellsworth Community College returned the volleyball courts over the weekend. The Panthers traveled to Rockford, Ill. for the McHenry Tournament and played four opponents from surrounding states, going 1-3 for the first time out. In all but one of the matches, ECC took their foes to at least four sets, nearly forcing a fifth in the final match of the weekend.
Sportsyoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Volleyball Opens With 3-1 Win at Trigg

There were quite a few new faces on the court when the Hopkinsville volleyball team opened the season at Trigg County on Thursday night, but the result was familiar as the Lady Tigers topped the host Lady Wildcats 3-1. Hopkinsville has taken the last seven matches with Trigg County dating...
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
Bastrop, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Legacy goes 2-1 at Bastrop volleyball tourney

BASTROP – Legacy went 2-1 to kick off the Bastrop Tournament Thursday, as it beat Navarro 26-24, 25-17 and Cedar Creek 25-14, 25-19 before falling to Round Rock Stony Point, 25-13, 25-16. In the three pool play matches for the Lady Rebels, Loredana Fouonji had 16 kills and three blocks; Kendall Harrington registered 15 kills, 27 assists and 10 aces; Sydney Leavitt tallied 29 digs; Jordyn Tarter posted 12 kills; and Haley Robinson provided 14 digs.
Amory, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory Christian defeats Itawamba in volleyball season opener

Amory Christian Academy’s Lady Lions made their return this season under the continued leadership of coach Melissa Baker. The Lady Lions only lost one senior from last season. The team is led by five returning seniors along with a roster of talented underclassmen. The Lady Lions opened up their season on the road against Itawamba AHS and came home with a 3-1 win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy