Ask yourself what you'd expect to pay for a perfectly cooked prime cut of New York strip at a top steakhouse. Now, consider what you'd be willing to pay for that same piece of meat, straight from the butcher. Most diners don't blink an eye at the substantial price difference between the two, yet they fundamentally struggle to understand why the Napa Cab they ordered to go with that steak costs twice as much at the restaurant as it does at their neighbor- hood bottle shop. "Even though we provide a service for storing the bottle, curating the list, and talking about the wine, [diners] don't see it the same way as a big prepared steak on the table," says Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou, beverage director and partner at WM Restaurants in Sacramento, California.