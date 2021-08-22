Thundering Herd preps for 2021 season by remembering the ’75’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As Marshall University football returns for the 2021 season, the team takes a moment to remember their past and how it shapes their future. In the past, the Thundering Herd football team would run up the hill in the Spring Hill Cemetery and visit the monument dedicated to the “75” who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in 1970. This year, instead of running up the hill, players learned more about their team’s history.